Desmond Bane shows a lot of promise in starting debut

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots against Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies’ rookie Desmond Bane got the good news early on Monday morning. He would be making his first career start, alongside Ja Morant in the backcourt, against the Toronto Raptors.

Bane has played in 19 games so far this season and is averaging 9.8 points and shooting 48% from beyond the arc. His first start had it’s ups and down against the Raptors.

“I’m happy to get my first start,” Bane said after the game. “I wish I would’ve played a little bit better (and) took better of the ball and been better defensively. But it’s a start, so I’m happy and super thankful.”

Bane appeared to be a little nervous to start the game with a couple of turnovers in the first few minutes of the game but then settled down and played his game. He finished the night with 13 points and shot 5-for-11 from the field.

Bane said Toronto’s style of play forced him to play faster than he liked but he eventually slowed down and allowed the game to come to him.

“Toronto is an extremely active defense, shifting all around the place. I was just sped up out there and then I slowed down and settled into the rhythm of the game and was good from there,” Bane said.

Despite the 128-113 loss, Bane said he will cherish his first start forever and is willing to do whatever his team needs him to do to win.

“It’s something I’ll remember forever,” Bane said. “Hopefully I get a lot more starts throughout my NBA career but if not, I’m perfectly fine playing a bench role or whatever role the team has for me. It’s definitely something I’ll remember. I wish we could have come away with the win. Keep growing. Keep building.”

Bane’s play impressed his coach and teammates as well.

After the game, head coach Taylor Jenkins said he was pleased with Bane’s play and said it will benefit his growth.

“I thought (Desmond) was okay,” Jenkins said. “I thought offensively he gave us a boost. Defensively, I felt like he could’ve been a little more engaged. Overall, I was really impressed with him being thrust into that lineup. He obviously needs to finish and to get that game experience I think is really big for his development.”

Ja Morant chimed in after the game as well and said Bane helped the Grizzlies on both ends of the court.

“(Desmond) brings a lot to the table defensively, being able to be physical,” Morant said. “He guards some of the top players. In the offense, being able to spread forward and knock down the shot.”