MEMPHIS – For the final time before Opening night, the Memphis Grizzlies took the floor at FedExForum Tuesday night for their second and final preseason home game.

The Grizzlies taking on the new look Milwaukee Bucks. No Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard for the Bucks.

No Steven Adams or Marcus Smart for the Grizz.

Desmond Bane with 8 of his game high 21 points in the final minutes of the first half to lead the Grizzlies to the 108-102 win.

Jaren Jackson Junior had 17 points and 5 boards.

16 off the bench for Jake Laravia and, inserted into the starting line-up, Ziaire Williams scored 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting.

The Grizzlies now wrap up the preseason with three on the road, beginning Thursday night at Atlanta.