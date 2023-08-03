MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane is quickly becoming one of the NBA’s top young players and just a few weeks ago, he was paid like one.

Bane signed the richest deal in Grizzlies history: five years and $207 million.

But Bane is also quickly becoming a huge hit off the court. Just ask the kids who turned out at FedExForum Thursday for the second annual Bane’s Backpack giveaway.

The fourth-year Grizzlies guard outfitted 100 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis with backpacks filled with school supplies. Bane also gave away free Grizzlies tickets.

Throw in free haircuts and face painting, and it was a good day to be out at the Forum.

Busy day for @memgrizz Desmond Bane, giving back with his 2nd annual Bane's backpacks for needy kids. "It's something that my grandma instilled in me at an early age. We weren't the most fortunate but we wanted to give back to people who had even less." pic.twitter.com/WW2hogQmGa — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) August 3, 2023

Another reason for Bane to be all smiles is that the injured toe that he struggled with all last season is on the mend. He’s not doing five-on-five games yet but everything is trending up with training camp still a couple of months away.

“I’m progressing well, being able to do a lot of things on the court. Obviously been in the weight room a lot, trying to work on my body and get in shape, leading up to the season. But I’m confident with where I’m at, for sure. Not quite clear to play contact yet, but as far as working out on the court, I feel like my body is in a pretty good spot,” Bane said. “This being a different type of offseason for me where I haven’t been able to be on the court as much, especially early on, it’s made me miss it more. I’ll come back hungrier for sure.”