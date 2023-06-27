MEMPHIS – It was just less than a year ago when Ja Morant signed the richest deal in Grizzlies history. Five years and just over 192 million dollars.

Well guess what?

Morant’s contract may quickly become the second biggest contract in team history in just a matter of weeks. That’s because Desmond Bane is about to get paid.

Entering his fourth year in the Beale Street Blue, Bane is eligible for a rookie extension that prices out in the neighborhood of 205 million dollars — if Bane and the Grizz agree on a max deal. That seems pretty likely.

Last year, Bane averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals when he averaged over 21 points and four assists while shooting almost 41-percent from three point range.

Bane’s new deal this summer and locking up the team’s young and talented core will likely push the Grizzlies toward the dreaded luxury tax.

General Manager Zach Kleiman says that’s just the price of doing business.

“We’re very willing to spend. I’m grateful. We’re all grateful that we have an owner in Robert Pera who cares about winning championships. That’s literally all he’s motivated by. We’re able to push in chips,” Kleiman said. “Yeah, I mean, when you look ahead to the season after this coming season, the payroll certainly is continuing to go up. But the goal is to win championships and that just comes with the territory.”