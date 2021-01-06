Derrick Henry becomes 8th player with 2,000 yards rushing

HOUSTON (AP/WKRN) – Titans RB Derrick Henry is now the eighth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards in a season.
Henry, who entered Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with 1,777 yards rushing, reached the mark on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter. He’s the first player to do it since Adrian Peterson had 2,097 in 2012. Henry finished that drive with a career-high 246 yards rushing to give him the franchise record for yards rushing in a season with 2,023.
The Titans also secured the team’s first AFC South championship since 2008 in thrilling fashion, beating Houston 41-38.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.