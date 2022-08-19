MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — It is still one of the most storied programs in Memphis, Melrose High School, who’s looking to a new coach with some serious pedigree, to help bring the winning ways back here to Orange Mound.

“This school and this community has the most NFL players in the state of Tennessee,” said Derrick Bobo. “So that’s what stood out to me and man, these guys want a winner.”

After three seasons as an assistant under longtime head coach Rodney Saulsberry at his alma mater Whitehaven, Bobo is ready to a run a program of his own.

And he’s doing it at one that’s had its share of history, winning two state titles, but none since 1998.

“Taking a blue collar mentality,” Bobo said. “Just rolling our sleeves up, going to work every day, knowing the tradition and the pride and the history that comes from this neighborhood.”

The Golden Wildcats are looking to build off last season, where they won their first playoff game in five years. And Bobo plans to implement the principles he learned under Saulsberry.

“It starts with discipline and then grades. And then we’re just going to use football to help create opportunities for us to help build our lives and our lives and our community, you know, so that we can help these young men get to where they’re trying to go.”

“We’re super young. We just got to pick up the learning curve and, you know, complete and correct the fundamentals so that they can play the kind of football and the brand of football I want to play. But all of the pieces are there. As a coaching staff, we just have to put it together.”

Step one of the process, Saturday night when Melrose plays host to White Station in Bobo’s debut with the Golden Wildcats.