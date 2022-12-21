MEMPHIS –

The Memphis Tigers took care of business Wednesday night at FedExForum, defeating Alabama State 83-61 behind fifth-year forward DeAndre Williams ‘ 25-point effort on 11-of-14 shooting.



The Tigers closed the book on the nonconference portion of the schedule with a 10-3 record, their most wins before the American Athletic Conference season since winning 11 in 2019.



On his 20th point of the night, Williams recorded his 1000th-point of his career.

Fifth-year guard Kendric Davis tallied 14 points and a season-high 12 assists, just two shy of his AAC record of 14. Redshirt-senior forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had his best game in a Memphis uniform with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting to go along with seven blocks, both matched his career highs.



Fifth-year guard Elijah McCadden made his first start as a Tiger and nearly produced a double-double with season highs of 10 points and eight rebounds in 33 minutes. He grabbed his 500th-career rebound in first half.



Memphis shot 55.0 percent as a team (33-60) and held a 76-50 lead with 6:58 to play in the game.



The Tigers blistered the nets in the first half and led 47-37 at the break. Memphis shot 58.1 percent from the floor (18-31) in the opening 20 minutes, with Davis and Williams combining for 25 points.



Alabama State (1-11) was led by Isaiah Range and Alex Anderson, as each scored 16 points.

UP NEXT

The Tigers get a few days off for Christmas before returning to action next week to host South Florida on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. to open conference play.