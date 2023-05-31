MEMPHIS, Tenn. – DeAndre Williams’s career as a Memphis Tiger might not be over after all.

Williams is seeking a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him another year of eligibility. He says he was “deprived” of his initial year of eligibility at the University of Evansville by the NCAA due to academic issues.

Williams released a statement Wednesday through his attorney Don M. Jackson Esq.:

“A final determination will be made in the coming days. To date, I have not signed with an agent, nor did I formally “declare” for the Draft. I have operated under the assumption that I did not have remaining eligibility but have been advised in recent days that regaining a season of competition is a real possibility”.

Last season, the 26-year-old Williams was the oldest player in NCAA Division-I basketball where he averaged 17.7 points and 8.2 rebounds on his way to being named First Team All-AAC.

“I have enjoyed the best years of my life at the University of Memphis. If the opportunity to return existed, I would welcome it and be proud to suit up for the Tigers in 2023-24.”