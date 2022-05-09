HORN LAKE, Miss. – Georgia All-American linebacker and newest Philadelphia Eagle Nakobe Dean was honored by his hometown of Horn Lake with a proclamation making Monday Nakobe Dean Day.

Of course, Dean is just a couple of weeks removed from draft night where his stock took a bit of a hit, dropping from the first round to the third where he was taken by the Eagles after injury concerns.

Dean is just happy to get a chance to play in the NFL, and to prove something.

“Even with all the emotional woes to it, it was great. Just knowing that a part of my goal has been accomplished. It’s not my end goal just to get drafted in the NFL. I want to be great in the NFL. Just great to finally get to this opportunity,” Dean said.

Asked about any extra motivation because he dropped in the draft. “I mean, definitely. But it isn’t not my primary, my secondary or my tertiary source of motivation but it’s definitely there.”

Dean was a full participant in Eagles rookie camp last week, after passing his physical.