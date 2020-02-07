Deadline deals bring four new players to the Grizzlies with four more leaving the fold

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 26: Justise Winslow #20 of the Miami Heat passes the ball in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on October 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Four teams and nine players.

Andre Igoudala out. The often injured but former lottery pick Justise Winslow in.

The Grizzlies front office of Zach Kleiman and Jason Wexler have been very busy as the NBA trade deadline came and went Thursday afternoon with the Grizzlies revamping over a quarter of their roster.

The key piece…the tenth overall pick in the 2015 draft Justise Winslow, who’s only played in 11 games this year because of a back injury and has a history of injury issues but did put up 27 points, 7 rebounds and 7 seven assists in Miami’s season opening win over the Grizzlies.

If he can match his numbers from a year ago when he averaged 13 points, five rebounds and four assists on 38-percent shooting from three point range, this deal will be more than worth it.

Along with Winslow, the Grizzlies get Dion Waiters and former Grizzly James Johnson who the Grizz then flipped to Minnesota for T’Wolves back up big man Gorgui Dieng.

The Grizz giving up not only Iguodala but veterans Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill. Those two providing much needed leadership on such a young Grizzlies team

and for that, both Crowder and Hill will be missed.

In another deal made at Thursday’s 2pm deadline, the Grizzlies sent Bruno Caboclo to the Rockets in exchange for 6’8″ forward Jordan Bell which should really surprise no one since it seems the Grizz are trying to have on monopoly on guys whose names start with a J.

Ja, Jaren, Jonas, Josh, John and now Justise and Jordan.

Trade Deadline Deals for Grizzlies–

In–Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, Jordan Bell, Gorgui Deng

Out–Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill, Bruno Caboclo. Trade Reacts–

Grizz have taken on some bad contracts for next season with hopes Winslow turns into future star. — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) February 6, 2020