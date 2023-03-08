MEMPHIS – Not that Kendric Davis and the Tigers needed any extra motivation heading into the AAC Tournament this week in Fort Worth.

But they got some.

Despite leading the conference in scoring and assists, Davis was denied a second straight AAC Player of the Year award as Marcus Sasser of number-1 Houston took home the honor.

As a matter of fact, the Cougars won every major individual award in this, their last season in the American as they bolt for the Big XII next year.

Davis and Tiger teammate DeAndre Williams were named first team All-AAC, becoming the first set of Memphis teammates to earn first team honors since Derrick Rose and Chris Douglas-Roberts did it in Conference USA back in 2008.

While he may not have gone back to back as the league’s best player, Davis is proud of his one year in Memphis.

“It’s been great, man. I hope it’s what everybody thought it would be. I know the expectations the city had. I enjoyed every bit of it. Playing with my guys, playing with my brothers, playing for Coach Penny. That’s been a dream,” Davis said. “I mean, it’s an honor to wear this Memphis jersey. I just hope everybody enjoyed it. I get to say I’m a Tiger for life.”