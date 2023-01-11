ORLANDO – Kendric Davis scored a career high 42 points, but the Memphis Tigers blow a double digit, second half lead and lose in double overtime Wednesday night to UCF, 107-104. With the loss, Memphis falls to 12-5 overall and 2-2 in the American Athletic Conference.



Davis’ 42 points is just one point shy of former Tiger Jeremiah Martin‘s AAC record set in 2019 and is tied for the fifth-most in a game in program history.



Central Florida hit a three-point shot with under 30 seconds to play in regulation to tie the game at 78 and force overtime. Then, down two in the first OT, Keonte Kennedy came up with a steal and a dunk to tie the game once again at 87-87, sending the game to double overtime. Kennedy ended the night with a season high-tying 14 points.

The Tigers were forced to play overtime without DeAndre Williams and Alex Lomax. Lomax was injured and Williams fouled out.