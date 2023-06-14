MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kendric Davis’ pre-draft workouts brought him back to Memphis Wednesday.

The former Tiger getting a chance to work out and hopefully show out for the Grizzlies.

Davis is hoping to continue his upward trend during this pre-draft process and maybe work his way into becoming a second round pick in next Thursday night’s draft with the Grizzlies owning two picks in the second round, 45 and 56th overall.

We all know the Grizzlies might also have a need at point guard, at least in the short term, with the soon to be announced suspension for star guard Ja Morant.