MEMPHIS – Kendric Davis says he came to Memphis to play for Penny Hardaway.

Now Davis has something in common with his head coach. Both have been named Sporting News All-Americans.

Penny in 1993.

Davis in 2023, who Tuesday, was named a third team All-American. The first All-American honor for the Memphis program since Will Barton back in 2012.

Davis leads the American in scoring and assists, scoring 20 or more, 20 times this season.

Hardaway, though, thinks Davis deserved better.

“To me, he was higher than third team. If you want to ask me. He’s the guy that brought it every single night that he was out on the court,” Hardaway said. “I know we didn’t win enough games, I guess, to make him be a first teamer or second teamer, but just thankful for him to even be recognized.”

Davis is also expected to win a second straight AAC Player of the Year award when the league’s individual honors are handed out on Wednesday.