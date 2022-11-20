MEMPHIS — The Memphis Tigers earned a 62-47 win over VCU Sunday afternoon at FedExForum behind season highs of 26 points and seven assists from Kendric Davis.



It’s the fewest points allowed by the Tigers since holding Tulane to 46 on Feb. 21, 2021.



Keonte Kennedy added nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, while DeAndre Williams just missed another double-double with eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds.



Memphis (2-1) shot 42.1 percent from the floor (24-57), connected on 5-of-15 from long distance and drained 9-of-13 from the free throw line.



The Tigers jumped out to a 30-16 lead at the break after stifling the Rams with a dose of their own defensive medicine. Memphis held VCU to a 23.1-percent clip on 6-of-26 shooting and forced 13 turnovers.





UP NEXT

The Tigers hit the road again, this time for Orlando and the ESPN Events Invitational where they will play three games over Thanksgiving break. The invitational begins on Thursday with a. 6:30 p.m. tip against Seton Hall. On Friday, they will play either Oklahoma or Nebraska before wrapping up play on Sunday.

POSTGAME NOTES

Memphis made a change in the starting lineup, with Jayden Hardaway and Chandler Lawson getting their first starts of the season alongside Davis, Williams and Alex Lomax .

The Tigers shot 12-of-26 (46.2%) in the first half.

Memphis won the battle on the boards 40-35 after pulling down 12 on the offensive end. It was the most rebounds of the season for the squad.

Williams swiped four of the Tigers’ season-high nine steals.

Davis collected his 31 st -career game with 20 or more points and his 77 th of double-digit production.

Davis dished seven of the team's 15 assists, while Lomax added three.

The 47 points scored were the fewest by a VCU team since Nov. 13, 2021 when they scored 44 versus Wagner.

Memphis earned its 288th win inside FedExForum.