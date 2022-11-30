MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kendric Davis scored a game high 18 points and the Tigers led wire to wire, winning their third straight game 87-68 over North Alabama.

Davis was one of four Tigers to score in double figures. DeAndre Williams had 15, Keonte Kennedy 11 and Johnathan Lawson scored 10 who led by as many as 28.

And now ’bout this stat line for senior guard Alex Lomax against the Lions — 4 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals.

The Tigers now play 4 of their next 5 against SEC competition, beginning with the Rebels on Saturday night back inside FedExForum.