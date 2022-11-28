Fifth-year senior Kendric Davis was named the American Athletic Conference ‘Player of the Week’ after his performances over the holiday break at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Davis averaged 19 points, five assists and just shy of five rebounds per game.

In Orlando, Memphis had two impressive wins over Nebraska and Stanford. Their only loss coming from a last-second buzzer beater to Seton Hall, 70-69.

This is Davis’ first weekly honor as a Tiger, but collected five during his time at SMU.

The Tigers are back on the court, Wednesday November 30th as they host North Alabama.