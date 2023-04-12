MEMPHIS – Many of the best seniors in college basketball this past season are out to grab the eye of NBA scouts this week.

A group that includes two very talented Tigers.

DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis picked as part of the 64-player showcase known as the Portsmouth Invitational being played in Virginia.

Two Tigers that averaged almost 40 points a game.

Both named first team All-AAC.

Davis selected as the AAC Tournament MVP. After a stellar one season in the blue and gray, Davis is hoping to continue to impress against some of the nation’s best.

“I’m really excited. I get to showcase what I’ve done my whole career. But, you know, I get to represent the city of Memphis again. So I’m really excited for that. I can’t wait,” Davis said. “So ready to play my game, play how I’ve been playing. Just impress scouts.”