MEMPHIS – The season may be over but, for the Tigers top two players this past season, the work continues.

American Athletic Conference Tournament MVP Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams have both been invited to the Portsmouth Invitational next month. It is a chance to impress NBA scouts in a week-long showcase for 64 of the top seniors in college basketball.

Davis finished the year tops in the American in scoring and assists with almost 22 points and 5 and a half assists a game.

Williams averaged almost 18 points and over eight boards a game.

Both were named first team All-AAC.