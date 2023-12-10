COLLEGE STATION, Texas — David Jones scored 29 points and tied a career-high with five 3-pointers to lead Memphis to an 81-75 win over No. 21 Texas A&M on Sunday. Jones scored 21 points in the first half as Memphis (7-2) built a nine-point lead by halftime and didn’t trail in the second half. The Aggies scored five quick points, with a 3 from Manny Obaseki, to get within four with seven seconds left. But Jones made two free throws with five seconds to go to seal the win.

