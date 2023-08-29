OXFORD – Monday, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin made the announcement. It was really a lack of one.

Kiffin is still not ready to name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Mercer.

Tuesday, both guys up for the job of QB one, spoke to the media and while returning starter Jaxson Dart and top transfer Spencer Sanders both toed the company line, you could tell both were uneasy about a competition that has yet to be settled.

“My mindset is trying to be the best quarterback in the country. So I want to push myself every single day. I got great competition around me that’s helped me do that,” Dart said.

Dart was then asked if he had been informed one way or the other of what his role would look like Saturday or if he’s frustrated to not be named the week one starter yet. Dart responded with few words. ”I have not.” Followed by “yeah, I think so. Absolutely.”

Sanders also wasn’t biting at the question of Saturday’s starter. “You know, your job, you try to ask me a question, you know, some top story on the media,” Sanders said. “I’m just here to take it day by day. Control what I can control.”

We’ll all find out who takes the first snap when the Rebels kick things off against Mercer Saturday at 1 pm.