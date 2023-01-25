Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Grizzlies lose a key piece to it’s core and starting line-up, as the best rebounding center Steven Adams will be sidelined with a PCL sprain and is expected to miss the next 3 to 5 week.

One positive sign for Memphis is that 3-time NBA champion Danny Green plans to make his season debut next week. The 35-year old veteran guard announcing his return on his “Inside The Green Room” podcast Tuesday, that he plans to make his season debut February 1st against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The date of his return will be exactly eight months since suffering a ACL injury in his left knee.