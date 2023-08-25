MEMPHIS – And then there were two.

Penny Hardaway not only adds a second returnee to his Tiger roster but now only has two more questions that need answering, hopefully in the coming days or weeks as the final pieces are starting to fall in place for Memphis.

Starting with big man Malcolm Dandridge.

Dandridge is staying home and returning to his hometown Tigers.

He made that decision official on Friday despite putting his name in the transfer portal more than three months ago. Dandridge, who was Hardaway’s first recruit when Penny took over the Memphis program, is a huge get as the 6’9″, fifth-year senior bolsters what was a thin frontcourt for the Tigers.

While his Memphis career has been marred by injuries, Dandridge did average career highs in points and rebounds last year.

Malcolm’s return leaves Hardaway waiting on DeAndre Williams and Mikey Williams. Their status remains up in the air.

DeAndre awaiting an NCAA waiver.

Mikey is still facing felony gun charges in San Diego. His next court date is September 5th.