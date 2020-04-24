Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott’s older brother has died

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01: Dak Prescott attends AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T)

DALLAS, Texas — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team said in a statement.

“We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother,” Jerry Jones, the team’s owner said in the statement.

“We want to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you’re young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with.”

Jace Pescott, 31, was the middle of three brothers — Dak and Tad. His cause of death has not been announced.

He played offensive line for four years at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

“Great guy, humble and athletic yet a brute. Remember at Texas State, after they kicked a FG in OT, we ran the ball six straight times behind Jace and our OT Booker to win the game,” Greg Burke, the Director of Athletics at Northwestern State University, said.

It’s the second major loss Dak Prescott has suffered in the past decade. He lost his mother to colon cancer in 2013 while he was attending Mississippi State University, the team said in their statement.

“However, Dak continues to be fueled by the inspiration and the memory of his mom,” the statement read.