Cubs, Sox to let some fans into stands as COVID numbers fall

FILE – In this July 4, 2019, file photo, an American Flag is unfurled in the outfield during the playing of the National Anthem before the start a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. Thousands of fans of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox will get to see their teams play in person this season, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Monday, March 9, 2021. In a news release, Lightfoot said each team will be limited to 20% capacity. (AP Photo/Mark Black, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s two major league baseball teams will be allowed to host a limited number of fans starting on opening day. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says capacity for the Cubs at Wrigley Field and the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field will be set at 20%.

That translates to as many as 8,122 fans for White Sox home games and 8,274 fans at Wrigley Field. And all of them must wear masks.

Several teams around the country are making similar announcements as city officials say the number of COVID-19 cases have been dropping in recent weeks. Fans weren’t allowed at any of the stadiums last season.