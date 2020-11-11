COVID-19 issues lead to postponements around the SEC

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

COVID is causing major problems in the SEC where the league has now had to call off three games that were set to be played this weekend.

Tennessee’s game against number-5 Texas A&M in Knoxville, postponed until December 12th Tuesday after a COVID outbreak in College Station.

Also postponed in the SEC this weekend…Auburn at Mississippi State and number-1 Alabama’s visit to Baton Rouge to take on LSU.

Auburn reported twelve positive covid cases on Tuesday,.nine players and three staff members. So one has to wonder if the Tigers will be able to play next weekend when Auburn is set to host the Vols.

Arkansas’ game in Gainesville is still on but the Razorbacks will have to take on the sixth ranked Florida Gators without head coach Sam Pittman.

Pittman tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and his follow up test also came back positive, meaning Pittman won’t be on the sidelines this weekend for the Razorbacks.

Former Memphis assistant and Hogs’ defensive coordinator Barry Odom will take over as Arkansas’ interim head coach.