Could we see a Lawson or two land with Penny and the Tigers?

MEMPHIS — The first family of high school basketball in Memphis now has two prized players looking for a place to play their college basketball next season, which begs the question, might we get a reunion between the U of M and the Lawsons?

A couple of days after older brother Chandler Lawson put his name in the transfer portal at Oregon, younger brother Johnathan, also a four star forward and Oregon signee, asked for and received a release from the Ducks and has re-opened his recruitment.

You know what else both of the Lawson brothers have in common?

Both played for Tigers coach Penny Hardaway at East High School back in 2018, winning a state championship.

According to 92.9 ESPN’s Jason Smith, Hardaway has already reached out to Chandler Lawson.

Update: Memphis has reached out to Chandler Lawson, his father says. https://t.co/yWmU0iYx2I — L. Jason Smith (@JasonSmith929) April 5, 2021

The two older Lawson brothers, Dedric and K.J., both played for the Tigers under Tubby Smith before transferring to Kansas.