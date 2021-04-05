Could we see a Lawson or two land with Penny and the Tigers?

MEMPHIS — The first family of high school basketball in Memphis now has two prized players looking for a place to play their college basketball next season, which begs the question, might we get a reunion between the U of M and the Lawsons?
A couple of days after older brother Chandler Lawson put his name in the transfer portal at Oregon, younger brother Johnathan, also a four star forward and Oregon signee, asked for and received a release from the Ducks and has re-opened his recruitment.
You know what else both of the Lawson brothers have in common?
Both played for Tigers coach Penny Hardaway at East High School back in 2018, winning a state championship.
According to 92.9 ESPN’s Jason Smith, Hardaway has already reached out to Chandler Lawson.
The two older Lawson brothers, Dedric and K.J., both played for the Tigers under Tubby Smith before transferring to Kansas.