MEMPHIS – Now that we know the status of one Grizzly point guard, what about the other?

We now know Ja Morant will be out until December, serving out that 25-game suspension but what does that mean for the future of Tyus Jones in the Beale Street Blue?

With the NBA Draft now just two days away, it seems more than likely that Jones will be on the move. Yahoo Sports reporting Tuesday that the Grizzlies are exploring trade opportunities with hopes of helping Jones land on a team where he can become a full time starter.

The Grizzlies have made no secret that the key to this summer will be to upgrade the small forward position with the team set to cut ties with Dillon Brooks.

Trading Jones, who has one year left on the two-year, 30-million dollar deal he signed last offseason, to a point guard-needy team like the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and L.A. Clippers, might be the kind of deal the Grizzlies could make during or after Thursday night’s draft.