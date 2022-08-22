How good would it look to see Kevin Durant in the Beale Street Blue?

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Grizzlies have become the latest team to show interest in acquiring the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Durant has asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade and has four years left on his contract.

While the price tag will be high to land one of the NBA’s premier players, Charania’s report also says the Grizzlies are not currently ‘inclined’ to include either Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in any potential deal for Durant.

That leaves the Grizzlies’ offer to include many if not all of their future draft picks.

The Grizzlies own six first-round picks over the next five years.