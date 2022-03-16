PORTLAND — When the Tigers touched down in Portland for their first NCAA Tournament game since 2014, Emoni Bates was along for the trip.

Now the question becomes will Bates play for the U of M on Thursday against Boise State.

Bates took part in the Tigers open practice Wednesday at the Moda Center in Portland, yet when Penny Hardaway was asked if Bates might play in the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers coach was non-committal.

Bates has missed the last six weeks with an back injury but has been practicing with the team recently.

Practicing–not playing.

“He hasn’t played so I don’t know. He’s here. He’s been practicing some but has never played, come back. See how his back feels,” Hardaway said. “It’s been going on 4 weeks. 5 weeks. He came on the trip just like everyone else. We just don’t know.”

Tigers tip things off with Boise State Thursday at 12:45.