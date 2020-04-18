Could Briarcrest’s Kennedy Chandler follow Jalen Green’s lead and skip college for the NBA GLeague?

MEMPHIS– It was a gut punch for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

Jalen Green’s decision to bypass college and join the NBA GLeague.

Helps when you’re getting paid a reported half a million dolars.

The question is…is Green’s decision just a sign of things to come as on Friday, another highly touted prospect, former Michigan commit Isaiah Todd decided to join Green in the GLeague and this new NBA initiative is already making overtures to some of the top players in the class of 2021.

Five star Briarcrest guard Kennedy Chandler’s parents have already been approached by the GLeague though, for now, Chandler remains committed to playing college basketball.

“I want to go college. That’s me right now. I want to go to college,” Chandler said. “That’s my route right now. I’ve already been building a good relationship with all the coaches I’ve been talking to and I feel that’s the route I need to go for me and I always wanted to play college basketball. Win me a National Championship. I feel that’s the best route for me, to get better every day.”