Corral, Rebels jump out early, beat Mississippi St. 31-24

Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) follows his blockers as he rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 31-24. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for two touchdowns as the Rebels raced to a 14-0 first quarter lead and held off a late Mississippi State surge to defeat the Bulldogs 31-24 in the Egg Bowl rivalry.

Freshman Will Rogers threw three touchdown passes for Mississippi State including 6 and 11 yards to Malik Heath. Rogers finished 45 for 61 passing for 440 yards and pulled the Bulldogs within 24-21 on a 7-yard strike to Austin Williams. Rogers directed Mississippi State to an opportunity on the final play from the Rebels’ 36-yard line, lofting a pass to the end zone that was knocked down by A.J. Finley.