INDIANAPOLIS– One guy who isn’t working out at the NFL Combine this week is former Rebels quarterback Matt Corral.

Last time we saw Corral, he was being helped off the field at the Sugar Bowl after injuring an ankle in the Rebels’ loss to Baylor.

Corral still says he has no regrets playing in the bowl game, and after rehabbing that high ankle sprain, is back to throwing. Just not ready to do it at the combine.

Which is one thing he does regret.

Not being able to show his skills against the very best.

“This has been my dream, ever since I started playing football,” Corral said. “I’m here with the best of the best. I’m not able to perform physically. I can definitely show the teams what I know mentally. Yeah, it does absolutely kill me but I’m itching to get back out there.”