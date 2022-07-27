SPARTANBURG, SC – Former Rebel Quarterback Matt Corral is backstepping a bit from some comments he made about his alma mater, on his first day as an NFL QB.

“I took the easy way out because I felt like I could play right away,” Corral said. “Knowing what I know now and trusting my instincts and trusting my work, my work ethic, I would have went to a place that would have made me compete.”

Not the best look for Corral, who made those comments on Tuesday as the third round pick of the Panthers was set to open his first training camp with Carolina.

Corral did text head coach Lane Kiffin to clarify those comments and on Wednesday as a guest on the ESPN show ‘First Take’, Kiffin offered up this response.

“He’s a rookie in the NFL. He’s not going to say everything right. And he’s not going to throw everything right, especially in his first year. I’m sure he’d take that back,” Kiffin said. “But, you know, we’re in the time. There’s not much going on in the media. And so, like I told him, this will run for 48 hours and nobody will even remember it.”