Coronavirus hits close to home for Lake Cormorant senior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERNANDO, Miss. -- For many athletes, sports are a break from reality.

"It's just one of those things were I love to do it," said Lake Cormorant outfielder Jada Jones. "Once you find something you love to do, you always want to do it."

Jada Jones first played tee ball when she was 3 years old. She hasn't looked back since. While the Lake Cormorant native will play college ball at Mississippi Delta, this was supposed to be her year as the Gators lone senior.

"I miss the team, I miss my coach, I miss playing," Jones said.

The Gators season is currently postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic. Jada's senior year hasn't gone according to plan .. in more ways than one. Just this past weekend, Jada found out her mom tested positive for the virus.

"It was kind of surreal, because I feel like, I knew it was going on and I knew people who's family members actually had it," Jones said. "But I was like oh, we are not going to get it. It won't happen to us."

Jada says her mom is doing better and is in quarantine in a separate room in their house.

"My mom is my best friend, she's been with me through thick and thin. I'm sure she can hear me right now. Even before this I'm a really big momma's girl. It's killing me not being able to go see her, I'm like can I put on a hazmat suit?"

Having gone through this, the almost eighteen year old truly gets why her favorite sport is on hold and what everyone can do to make it come back.

"Now that she has gotten it, I understand why they want us to stay inside," Jones said. "The longer that we don't, the longer this goes on."