A couple of familiar names taken by the Memphis Showboats during Tuesday’s first ever USFL Draft.

Three of the Showboats ten selections were offensive lineman, including their top pick. University of Mississippi’s Mason Brooks was selected fourth overall in round one.

The Showboats also drafted former Tennessee offensive guard and Cordova star Jerome Carvin in the sixth round.

Carvin appeared in more career games than any position player in Vols history.

60 games.

43 starts in his five seasons on Rocky Top.