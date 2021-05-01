Cordova standout Quinton Bohanna drafted to the Cowboys in the sixth round

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cordova standout Quinton Bohanna is headed to Dallas. The Cowboys selected the Kentucky nose guard with the No. 192 pick in the sixth round.

According to NFL.com, “Big Bo” is a massive individual. The Tennessee Class 6A Mr. Football finalist and three-time all-state pick played a significant role as a freshman for the Wildcats, starting the final five games and playing in 12 contests overall (14 tackles).

Bohanna started seven of 12 games played as a sophomore (17 tackles, four for loss with one sack). Despite starting all 13 games as a junior, his production stagnated in 2019 (18 tackles, three for loss). In eight appearances in 2020, Bohanna held the point as a starter seven times (10 tackles, two for loss, two pass breakups).

An uncle, Brian Ingram, played at Tennessee and in the NFL for the New England Patriots and San Diego Chargers.