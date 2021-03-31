Conley outduels Morant as Jazz knock off Grizzlies for a third time in six days

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball against Utah Jazz guard Miye Oni (81) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — It was an old legend versus the new star.

Grit and Grind taking on Grizz Next Gen.

Former Core Four member Mike Conley against reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant with Conley getting the win with his new team, but just barely.

Conley scored nine of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Utah Jazz swept the season series from the Grizzlies, 111-107 despite 36 points from Morant.

Down by as many as 10, Morant rallied the Grizzlies in the second half. He scored 13 points in the third and 25 after halftime, knocking down a career best 12 free throws.

This game, decided behind the three-point line.

Utah outscored the Grizzlies 48-15 from deep, hitting 16 3-pointers to the Grizzlies 5.

Jonas Valanciunas (16 points, 14 rebounds), Dillon Brooks (17 points), and Kyle Anderson (18 points, 11 rebounds) also scored in double figures for the Grizzlies, who host Minnesota on Friday night.