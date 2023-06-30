MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Just weeks after graduating from Christian Brothers High School Trenton Lyons received an invite to showcase his skills in this year’s MLB draft combine.

” You go to such a big stage like that it just makes you feel good and make you feel confident about yourself. It’s a step toward the dream coming true. The dream, of course, is playing 10 years in the Big Leagues,” said Lyons.

Trenton was one of 323 players that competed for three days in Arizona as he left learning much more about himself and his game.

” They loved my athleticism, my versatility. I play every position and I can play.

And I mean whatever they want me to do, I’ll play. I mean, I love baseball, so I mean, I’ll do whatever,” said Lyons.

” From playing different positions I wasn’t shocked just because he’s a good athlete. He’s got a really good arm. When you think catcher, you don’t think fast, but he can run it pretty darn good as well,” said Christian Brothers baseball coach Jason Motte.

At the combine, Trenton had the highest in-game exit velocity with 100.4 mph, a result also not shocking to Motte.

” The ball comes off his bat rather differently, you can see it out here whether it’s in a game or during batting practice”.

Motte was also a pitcher in the MLB for nearly a decade, a catalyst for the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2011 World Series team.

” I’ve seen several people during my playing career that you know they hit the ball and the ball keeps going and it just kind of goes and kind of hits another gear”.

“It’s confidence at the plate and it comes from preparation,” said Lyons.

Trenton believes his time spent at Christian Brothers has him ready for the next chapter, playing baseball at the University of Mississippi. The Rebels just a year removed from winning it’s first College World Series.

“I appreciate this place. I feel like a Christian Brothers and coach Motte instilled in me the product of leadership. I want to go in there making my mark early, making a good impression, and letting the other guys trust me”.