Conference title within reach as Tigers turn around their season

MEMPHIS, TN – DECEMBER 29: Lester Quinones #11, DeAndre Williams #12 and Alex Lomax #2 of the Memphis Tigers huddle together against the South Florida Bulls during a game at FedExForum on December 29, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated South Florida 58-57. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Don’t look now but what started as a disappointing season for the Memphis Tigers has done an about face.

Wednesday night’s win over Central Florida, the U of M’s second win over UCF in three nights, was the tigers fifth win in six games.

The Tigers are now third in the conference standings and thanks to East Carolina’s stunning win over number-5 Houston, the American Athletic Conference title is within reach.

The Tigers and Cougars play twice over the season’s final three weeks including the final game of the regular season.

“With ECU dropping a bomb on the conference tonight by beating them at home, it puts us right in range because, if we take care of business the next couple of games at home, we go there for first place,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “Looking at Houston lose tonight definitely gives the guys the understanding that, hey man, you just go and battle and fight on every night, you have an opportunity to win.”

Hardaway and the Tigers host East Carolina on Saturday.

Memphis beat ECU 80-53 back on January 24th.