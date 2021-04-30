Colts draft Vanderbilt’s Dayo Odeyingbo 54th overall

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Vanderbilt defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo is headed to the Indianapolis with the No. 54 overall pick.

According to NFL.com, Temidayo “Dayo” Odeyingbo (pronounced oh-DANG-bow), whose parents are natives of Nigeria, played in 12 games as a reserve his true freshman season (20 tackles, 4.5 for loss, with 2.5 sacks, one interception), one year after earning four-star recruit status at Carrollton Ranchview High School in the Dallas metro area. Daye and his brother, Dare, led the Vanderbilt defensive line in 2018.

Dayo started 10 of 12 games played that season (28 tackles, 6.5 for loss, with 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries). After his brother left for a shot at the NFL, Dayo led the charge up front for the Commodores, topping the squad with 12 tackles for loss (1.5 sacks) among his 45 total stops in 12 games (11 starts). SEC coaches voted him second-team all-conference in his senior year after he led Vandy with eight tackles for loss (5.5 sacks) among 32 tackles in eight starts.

Unfortunately, his draft stock suffered a setback when he tore his Achilles prior to the Senior Bowl.