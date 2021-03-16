Collierville returns to the State tournament for the first time in almost 50 years

COLLIERVILLE, TN. — The Collierville boys’ basketball team is a couple of days away from doing something the Dragons have not done in almost 50 years.

Thanks to their sectional win over Arlington, Scott Robinson’s team is heading to the state tournament for the first time since 1973.

That year…the Dragons brought home the gold ball.

This year…this Collierville team is battle tested.

They have faced the number one team in the state, Mike Miller’s Houston Mustangs four times. They would like a fifth crack at Houston, who is on the other side of the Triple-A bracket in Murfreesboro.

“I always feel like we can compete with anybody in the state, especially because Houston, they weren’t like dogging us,” said Collierville point guard JOrdan Coleman. “There were times we gave them a scare so, I feel if we see them again, we can come out with a W.”

“To get ready to get to this level, playing a team like that makes you prepared,” said Collierville coach Scott Robinson. “Houston is unbelievable. It would be unbelievable if we were to play them a fifth time. If that were to happen, it would be great.”

If they do play for a fifth time, it would be in Saturday’s AAA State Championship Game.