COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — The Collierville Dragons are headed to the TSSAA state tournament after a 2-0 victory over Henry County.

Grayson Saunier threw a complete game two-hitter and struck out 10. Saunier, who’s also a threat at the plate, would help his own cause with a two-out single that scored Tyler Hedin in the bottom of the sixth.

Joining Collierville at Spring Fling in Class AAAA are as follows: Knoxville Powell, Knoxville Farragut, Stewarts Creek, Riverdale, Hendersonville, Centennial, and Houston.