COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville High School’s interim basketball coach has resigned.

Coach Cedric Henderson resigned on Thursday, according to Collierville Schools.

No comment has been made on why Henderson left his position. The former East High and University of Memphis player was named interim head coach for this season in October.

He is being replaced by Shawn Taggart, a former forward for the University of Memphis. He helped lead the Tigers to the NCAA National Championship game in 2008.

Taggart has served as a support staff employee with Collierville High since 2020.