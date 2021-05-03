Collierville, DeSoto Central cheer take home national championships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — DeSoto Central and Collierville varsity teams traveled to Orlando, Florida to compete against teams across the country in the National High School Cheerleading Championship.

“It was amazing,” said Collierville senior cheerleader Lily Reid. “It felt unreal.”

Collierville Cheer took home first place in the super varsity Traditional competition, an event just a month ago they didn’t even think they would be able to compete in due to the pandemic

“We were actually late to warmups this year and we had been rushed all through that time,” said Reid. “We were back stage and I was like ‘There’s no other team that can do this.”

“I’m not a big crier but even win they hit the first day and we were up by quite a bit of points then going into the second day,” said Collierville Cheer coach Chad Odle. “Then they hit the second day, I was like we did this.”

Odle has coached cheerleading for 20 years, but this national title was special.

“These seniors, the majority of them I had them when they were sixth graders at CMS and we won that year,” Odle said. “So, for them to be seniors at win this year was huge.”

DeSoto Central won its fourth consecutive super varsity Game Day title. But this year, they also won big in medium varsity Traditional for the first time in school history.

DC Cheer coach Marie Harlow said, “It was like the best moment possible and it just took the validation of all the hard work and the blood and that we went through all year.”

A year they spent battling covid-19.

“Once school started we had people coming in and out from being quarantined and the routine had to change so much,” said captain Sarah Klinck.

“We were fourth going in for the second day,” Harlow said. “So, we went out and worked harder at night to see what can we do to change this and make it better.”

And came out on top!