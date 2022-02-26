COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — Mary Catherine Green helped set the standard for girls wrestling in Memphis.

“I was around wrestling my entire life,” said Green.

She’s the first area athlete to take home a state championship in girls wrestling and she did at Collierville, where back in 2010 there wasn’t a girls’ team, forcing her to practice with the boys.

“To think that she had to go through all of that every single practice,” said senior wrestler Betsy Nations. “Actually, recently I got frustrated because I was practicing with like a heavier weight class. So, the shots were a lot harder to take. I couldn’t finish as many moves. And I remember texting her and I was like this is so difficult. How did you get through this? And she was like, I don’t think I ever finished a shot like on a guy like at the guys’ practices. Like every day I would be extremely mad because it was incredibly hard going against high school boys, and she would get frustrated. But, she said that it all paid off at tournaments, you know, like all the hard work that she put into the room and every single day that she pushed through that always paid off.”

After Green graduated, she went on to compete collegiately and the small girls program at Collierville dwindled out.

She always told herself if she came back, she would build a team from the ground up. And in just three years, she has a program that’s No. 1 in Memphis and she’s the TSSAA Region 4 Coach of the Year.

“It does give me a lot of pride,” Green said. “And it constantly reminds me of why I got involved in the sport and how much it helped me in life. So, it’s just a good reminder of just like to keep pursuing things that I believe in. I really put my heart and soul to this program, and it has been hard to grow it from scratch.”

“You never know how actually like how hard it actually is until you’re like in that position,” said senior wrestler Norah Johnson. “And I’ve learned to actually have to like keep going even though I have a really horrible mindset at that time. Like I want to give up, but she taught me to keep on pushing.”

The Lady Dragons are hoping that motivation pays off this weekend at state. But regardless of the outcome, Green is just proud of how far her team has come.

“Wrestling is like a family, like we are in this together,” said Green. “It’s a very difficult sport, but it gives you a different type of self-confidence, right? Because you’re out there doing the sport by yourself, essentially, but you’ve got this whole group of people behind you and pushing you to do it. And so, getting them to buy into that idea and boosting that self-confidence as a high school female is unmatched in wrestling.”