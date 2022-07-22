OXFORD – Collierville pitcher Grayson Saunier saw his lifelong dream come true this week when the talented righty heard his name called in the Major League Baseball draft.

Saunier taken in the 19th round Tuesday by the Texas Rangers.

So why is Grayson not signing to play pro baseball?

Well, because prior to the draft, Saunier had committed to play college baseball for Mike Bianco and the now, National Champion Rebels and he’s decided to stick to that college commitment.

As a matter of fact, he’s already down in Oxford.

“It obviously comes down to the team first and foremost. And it comes down to money. It comes down to how much are you willing to go for, in order to forgo Ole Miss,” Saunier said. “So I considered all of those things. I just felt like at this point, Ole Miss is going to be the right move for me.”

Not that Saunier still doesn’t dream of playing in the bigs. He will just wait to see if another team drafts him—three years from now.

“My love for Ole Miss, we want to be here for three years and get better, and hopefully we keep working hard each day. Each and every day and get drafted. Hopefully the goal is for the first round in three years.”