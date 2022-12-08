MEMPHIS – A couple of special guests making the walk down Beale Street Wednesday.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and Kansas head coach Lance Leipold in town to talk up the upcoming Autozone Liberty Bowl.

Two schools that, at one time this year, were ranked in the nation’s top 20.

Razorbacks as high as tenth.

Kansas 19th before injuries derailed their promising seasons. But both the Hogs and Jayhawks are happy to be ending their seasons here in Memphis.

“This is a reward for our kids, and we’re awful excited to be a part of it and glad to be here,” Pittman said. “We know we have a wonderful opponent and we have the highest respect for Kansas, and we’re looking forward to the football game.”

“There’s a great buzz around Lawrence and Jayhawk Nation about this and excited for this opportunity,” Leipold said. “They haven’t been to a football bowl game in over a decade.”

Both teams plan to arrive on Christmas night.

The Autozone Liberty Bowl kicks off Wednesday, December 28th at 4:30 out at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.