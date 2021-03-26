Coach Yo returns and leads the Rebel women to the WNIT Title Game

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Getting their head coach back, the University of Mississippi Lady Rebels are into the WNIT Championship game, beating Northern Iowa 60-50.

After missing the first three games of the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, Yolett McPhee-McCuin was back on the bench for the Rebels and watched as her team build a 20-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.

All-SEC first-team junior Shakira Austin scored 18 points and had eight rebounds for Ole Miss. Madison Scott came through with 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Rebels also outrebounded UNI 41-29, holding the Panthers to their lowest point total of the season.

The Rebel women(15-11) will host Rice(22-4) in the WNIT Championship game Sunday at 1pm.