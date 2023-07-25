OXFORD– After leading her team to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years thanks to an upset of top-ranked Stanford, Yolett McPhee-McCuin has agreed to a new contract extension down in Oxford.

Coach Yo’s new deal will run through 2027 and pay her just under $1.1 million dollars a season. That’s a raise of almost a quarter million bucks.

“Coach Yo has our women’s basketball program on a championship trajectory, and we can’t wait to see what lies in the years ahead with her vision, energy and relentless dedication. Her focus on leading this team to national contention is remarkable,” said Rebels’ Athletic Director Keith Carter. “Equally impressive has been the impact that she has made on the Oxford community.”